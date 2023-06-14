Tributes Pour In For The Three Victims Of The Nottingham Attack

Two of the three victims of the attack on Tuesday: Grace O'Malley-Kumar, left, and Barnaby Webber, right PA

Three people killed in a knife and van attack in Nottingham shortly before dawn on Tuesday have been honoured in a series of moving tributes from family and friends.

Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19-year-old Nottingham University students, were stabbed to death in a street near student housing.

Ian Coates, a school caretaker in his 60s, was then killed by the same suspect around a mile away, also with a knife. The suspect stole Coates’ van and used it to run down a group of pedestrians, hurting three more people, one critically.

The tragic series of events happened over 90 minutes. In between the attacks, police believe the suspect tried to enter a care home after stabbing the students, but was refused entry by residents.

Once the suspect abandoned Coates’ van, he was subdued by police with a taser and arrested on suspicion of murder. Officers are still trying to uncover a motive with counterterrorism units, and are looking into the man’s mental health history.

As the public try to come to terms with these shocking events, those close to the victims have released the following statements:

Tributes to Barnaby Webber

Undated family handout photo of Barnaby Webber (left) who was killed along with Grace Kumar and a man in his 50s in connected attacks on Tuesday morning in Nottingham. Family Handout via Copyright remains with handout provider

The victim’s parents, David and Emma, and his younger brother Charlie, released a statement through the PA news agency.

It said: “Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son.”

They described him as “a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to”, and a “talented and passionate cricketer”, adding: “At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man.”

The parents said they are “enormously proud” of his achievements, while his brother is “bereft beyond believe”, while asking for privacy to process and grieve.

Bishops Hull Cricket Club also released a statement to honour their friend “Webbs”, who had been part of the club since 2021 and played more than 30 games.

The club vowed “his memory will live on”, and invited the public to pay their respects at the club by laying flowers.

His old school, Taunton School, honoured his passing, too – he left only last year, having been there since nursery.

The school said: “He touched the lives of many staff, pupils and parents and his loss will be very difficult to come to terms with. He was a much-loved, kind and engaging character. That a young man of such promise should lose his life in these circumstances is utterly devastating.”

Tributes to Grace O’Malley-Kumar

Undated handout photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police of Grace Kumar (left) with her family. Grace was killed along with Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates in connected attacks on Tuesday morning in Nottingham. Family Handout via Copyright remains with handout provider

A statement from her family, released through Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Grace was an adored daughter and sister; she was a truly wonderful and beautiful young lady.”

Referencing her younger brother, the statement added: “Grace was not just a sister to James but his best friend. He is completely heartbroken. As parents, words cannot explain our complete and utter devastation. She will be so dearly missed.”

The family said: “We were so incredibly proud of Grace’s achievements and what a truly lovely person she was.

“She was resilient and wise beyond her years. Grace was so happy in life fulfilling her ambition of studying to become a doctor whilst playing topflight hockey at university.”

They added that extended family and friends are also “devastated”, and that they request privacy to “face this sorrow”.

Grace’s old school, Bancroft’s, announced that it was “desperately shocked and saddened” in the wake of the tragedy too, especially as she was “a hugely important part of our community”.

It added: “An immensely gifted and dedicated scholar and sportswoman, she was hugely loved and greatly respected and admired by all. She was outstanding in every respect and will be missed terribly.”

England Hockey released a statement too, saying: “Grace was a popular member of the England U16 and U18 squads and our thoughts are with Grace’s family, friends, team-mates and the whole hockey community at this time.”

Tributes to Ian Coates

Flowers at a vigil at St Peter's church in Nottingham, as a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in Nottingham city centre early on Tuesday morning. Picture date: Tuesday June 13, 2023. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images) Jacob King - PA Images via Getty Images

Ian Coates, who worked as part of L.E.A.D Academy Trust, was found fatally stabbed in Nottingham in the early hours of Tuesday.



He has been described by his employer as a “beloved and respected member of the Huntingdon Academy staff”.https://t.co/i3PtQXIAm0 pic.twitter.com/6ejc4Wn2Td — ITV News (@itvnews) June 14, 2023

Ian’s sons, Lee and James, spoke to reporters outside the crime scene and said their father was due to retire in four months.

Lee said: “If we had to think about it, he’d be lying in a bed with us holding his hand, him dying naturally in 20 to 30 years’ time.”

His brother added: “Not dying on a street because some guy decided it’s not his day today.”

They added that the news “rocked everyone’s world”, as their father was “everyone’s friend, always willing to help”.

“Nobody deserves this but he definitely didn’t. None of them did, it’s a tragedy,” James said.

The pair explained that they still didn’t know much about what had happened.

They remembered their father as a “die-hard Forest fan and an avid fisherman”, who used to “take underprivileged kids fishing just to get away from crime”.

His grandson left flowers at the scene and a note which read: “Missed every minute and every hour. We miss you dearly.”

Both Lee and James also left notes with football shirts, saying, “Dad, love you always and forever” and “Dad, taken too soon, rest in peace, you will be missed, Love you”.

Ross Middleton, the headteacher from Coates’ place of work, Huntingdon Academy, said: “Ian was a much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children and will be greatly missed. As a school community, it will take time to process this deeply upsetting news. We wish to extend our sympathy and condolences to all those affected by yesterday’s tragic events.”

The chief executive of the LEAD academy trust, Diana Owen, also explained she was shocked and saddened by the news, and that “Ian was a beloved and respected” member of staff.

Tributes from Nottingham

Flowers at a vigil for the victims at St Peter's church in Nottingham. Jacob King - PA Images via Getty Images

Nottingham University’s graduation ball scheduled for Tuesday evening was cancelled to mark the tragedy, with students gathering for a vigil at St Peter’s Church instead.

The university’s vice chancellor, Shearer West, said: “It is hard to find the words to express the shock and grief felt across our institution at the senseless loss of two first year students who have had their bright futures brutally curtailed by a seemingly random act of violence.”

She went on to describe the victims, explaining: “Grace was a medical student, thriving in her first year of study and inspired to a career in medicine by work placements in a GP surgery and her volunteering for the nationwide vaccination programme during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“She was a talented sportswoman, playing international hockey for both the U16 and U18 England hockey team and Essex U15 women’s cricket. She was held in the highest regard by her tutors and team mates alike.

“Barnaby was a history student, with a particular personal interest in geopolitics of both the USA and China. His tutors recall his energy as a student and as fun, friendly, and full of life in his seminars. He too was a sporting talent, playing hockey, rugby and cricket for his school and local clubs and excelling at sports at Nottingham. His role in the combined cadet forces also saw him exhibit his volunteering and leadership skills.”

West said the university is supporting both of their families, and that she has met with them privately to express her condolences and support.

She added: “Nottingham is a wonderful and distinctive city, and our university and civic communities are united both in our grief and in our knowledge that this terrible act is not what our city is about.”

Nottingham police’s chief constable Kate Meynell said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with all the families affected by this shocking series of events.

“It is unimaginable to understand what they are going through.

“I am very aware of the impact that these horrendous crimes will have had not only on Nottingham and Nottinghamshire but also across the whole country.”

She added that it was “important that as a city we stand together”.

Tributes from elsewhere

Will the PM ensure that police, the universities and others in Nottingham have "everything they need" to support constituents after "horrendous events"?



Rishi Sunak says "hearts of whole country" are with the families of attack victims

#PMQs https://t.co/ZgaKC4mOUt pic.twitter.com/q3ObCEnpgN — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 14, 2023

Speaking during Wednesday’s PMQs, prime minister Rishi Sunak said: “I know the whole house will want to thank the emergency services for their ongoing response to the shocking incident in Nottingham yesterday.

“Our thoughts are with those injured and with the families of those who lost their lives.”

Home secretary Suella Braverman also told the Commons: “I know that the whole house will join me in expressing our sorrow and that our thoughts and friends are with the victims families, friends, and all those affected. All of us extend a hand of friendship to the people of Nottingham.

She added that police were “working flat out”, so the people of Nottingham should feel safe, despite being “shaken beyond belief”.

“Ultimately, we all want justice and we’re also backing the police and all of the other professionals to ensure they can do their operational work as effectively as possible,” the home secretary said.

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, paid tribute to the first responders, adding: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with those injured and killed along with their friends and loved ones.

“This terrible incident is a reminder of the bravery of paramedics and other ‘blue-light’ staff who can never know what they will be confronted with when they leave their home and their loved ones to clock on for their shift.”