Student Joe Tivnan has admitted racially or religiously aggravated harassment after footage appeared to capture him making racist chants at the halls of residence at Nottingham Trent University.

The 19-year-old on Thursday admitted using threatening or abusive words which caused distress to fellow student Rufaro Chisango.

Tivnan, of Birmingham, made an “unreserved” apology to anyone affected by his behaviour and said he was “truly sorry” for the distress he had caused.

Tivnan has been ordered to pay £500 compensation to Chisango after his racist chanting was described as “disgusting, shocking and disgraceful”.

District Judge Leo Pyle told the law student: “You went off to continue your evening and this woman was too frightened to even leave her room.

“It was entirely understandable that she felt what was being chanted was being aimed at her.”

His co-accused, Lauren Leigh, also 19, pleaded not guilty to an offence in connection to the same incident and was granted unconditional bail until her trial on July 19.