Novak Djokovic has been refused entry into Australia, barring him from defending his Open title and sending Twitter into overdrive.
The men’s tennis No.1 was caught in the centre of an international storm as the Australian Border Force confirmed Djokovic’s visa application had been cancelled and he will be deported.
The 34-year-old Serb had travelled to Australia after announcing he had received a medical exemption from Covid-19 vaccination rules to compete – fuelling a huge public and political backlash.
That, however, was not sufficient for border officials to allow hime entry into a country that has strict entry requirements – leaving the star stranded at a Melbourne airport overnight as the Serbian president hit out at the “harassment of the world’s best tennis player”.
It has been reported Djokovic had not applied for a visa that allows exemptions for unvaccinated people. It is not publicly known if Djokovic has been vaccinated but he has previously said he is opposed.
Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison tweeted: “Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders.
“No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from Covid, we are continuing to be vigilant.”
It proved to be a vintage night for reactions.
“I’ve just finished my telephone conversation with Novak Djokovic,” Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic posted on Instagram. “I told our Novak that the whole of Serbia is with him and that our bodies are doing everything to see that the harassment of the world’s best tennis player is brought to an end immediately.
“In line with all norms of international law, Serbia will fight for Novak, truth and justice. Novak is strong, as we all know.”
Others on social media were sympathetic (and hyperbolic).