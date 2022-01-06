Novak Djokovic "failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia" and his visa has been cancelled, the Australian Border Force has announced. John Walton via PA Wire/PA Images

Novak Djokovic has been refused entry into Australia, barring him from defending his Open title and sending Twitter into overdrive.

The men’s tennis No.1 was caught in the centre of an international storm as the Australian Border Force confirmed Djokovic’s visa application had been cancelled and he will be deported.

The 34-year-old Serb had travelled to Australia after announcing he had received a medical exemption from Covid-19 vaccination rules to compete – fuelling a huge public and political backlash.

That, however, was not sufficient for border officials to allow hime entry into a country that has strict entry requirements – leaving the star stranded at a Melbourne airport overnight as the Serbian president hit out at the “harassment of the world’s best tennis player”.

It has been reported Djokovic had not applied for a visa that allows exemptions for unvaccinated people. It is not publicly known if Djokovic has been vaccinated but he has previously said he is opposed.

Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison tweeted: “Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders.

“No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from Covid, we are continuing to be vigilant.”

It proved to be a vintage night for reactions.

If Djokovic has appealed the decision does that mean we all have to clap really slowly til the result comes back? — Tom Peck (@tompeck) January 5, 2022

The important thing to remember about Novak Djokovic being denied entry to Australia after spending a day in the airport thinking he was more important than everyone else is that it is incredibly funny. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) January 5, 2022

Guys, it’s important to note we don’t *know* Djokovic got an exemption because he’s a famous tennis player. It might have just been because he’s rich. — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) January 4, 2022

Reuters reporting #novakdjokovic seeking injunction to prevent his deportation from Australia .. #MrDjokovicHasOneChallengeRemaining — Sima Kotecha (@sima_kotecha) January 5, 2022

Novak Djokovic supporters take to the streets of Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/7lAXrLaVsI — Titus O'Reily (@TitusOReily) January 5, 2022

the funniest possible outcome is that djokovic takes the vaccine to be allowed to play and then plays like absolute shit and goes out in the first round — milo edwards (@Milo_Edwards) January 6, 2022

If I was Novak Djokovic, I would simply have taken two doses of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccinations, then quietly collected my millions of dollars for playing tennis — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) January 5, 2022

The incident will appear on a future episode of Border Security: Australia's Front Line, as the authorities deal with Novak and some lad who's tried to smuggle in 87 lizards up his arse. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 5, 2022

Not looking good for Novaxx Djokovic… https://t.co/iTogbOWh2Z — Richard Conway (@richard_conway) January 5, 2022

Message to Novak Djokovic pic.twitter.com/U5Jv35IIoJ — Ian Ford (@ij_ford) January 5, 2022

“I’ve just finished my telephone conversation with Novak Djokovic,” Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic posted on Instagram. “I told our Novak that the whole of Serbia is with him and that our bodies are doing everything to see that the harassment of the world’s best tennis player is brought to an end immediately.

“In line with all norms of international law, Serbia will fight for Novak, truth and justice. Novak is strong, as we all know.”

Others on social media were sympathetic (and hyperbolic).

I am no fan of Novak Djokovic and sceptical of the process that granted him a medical exemption. But the fact is, he now has that exemption. There are no grounds to cancel his visa. It is an appalling way to treat anyone. Australia looks like a backward backwater. A bloody farce! — NickMcCallum7 (@NickMcCallum7) January 5, 2022