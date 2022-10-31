UK November Rail Strikes - Full List Of Dates and Services Affected

JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images There's more strikes to come this autumn

As we enter November this week, even more days of railway industrial action are set to take place.

This month’s strikes are the latest confirmed as a result of an ongoing dispute between the Rail, Maritime, and Transport Union (RMT) and Network Rail over pay and working conditions.

November’s scheduled strikes are expected to disrupt millions of journeys across the UK.

Originally strike action was set to take place on November 3, but the decision was made to postpone this due to a clash with the London Poppy Day appeal.

Strike action has now been moved to November 5, 7 and 9, affecting more services.

A strike will also take place on the London Underground and Overground on November 10.

Additional union members representing workers in ticket booths, stations, control rooms, and support roles will also walk out on November 4, 7 and 8.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Strike dates in November

Nov 5, Nov 7 and Nov 9 (strike days): just one in five trains are expected to run, significant disruption expected across the UK

Nov 4, Nov 6 and Nov 8: 75% of normal services are expected to run

Nov 10: London Underground and Overground rail strikes

Train delays and overcrowding are expected on the days after strike action days as people reschedule travel to non-strike days.

Train companies affected by strike action