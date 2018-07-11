Novichok Nerve Agent That Killed Amesbury Woman ‘Could Remain Active For 50 Years’

Basu said it was implausible that the poisonings and the attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia in Salisbury in March were separate.

Sturgess died on Sunday night after the pair fell ill at Rowley’s home eight miles from Salisbury on 30 June. On Wednesday it was revealed officers had spoken “briefly” to Rowley in hospital and hoped to further speak to him in coming days as they continue to try to establish how he and Sturgess came to be contaminated with the substance.

Neil Basu, the Met Police’s assistant commissioner for specialist operations, said his officers were working on the theory Dawn Sturgess and her partner Charlie Rowley had found a container housing the substance.

The nerve agent Novichok, which caused the death of a woman in Amesbury, could remain active for 50 years if left undisturbed in a sealed container, Britain’s top counter-terrorism officer has said.

He said there would need to be a forensic link to definitively prove a connection between the two, but conceded the authorities were not looking for anything containing Novichok until the latest incident.

“I would love to be able to say that we have identified and caught the people responsible and how we are certain there are no traces of nerve agent left anywhere in Wiltshire,” Basu said.

“But the brutal reality is that I cannot offer you any reassurance or guarantee at this time.

“At this stage we cannot say with certainty that both the incident in March and this latest incident are linked.

“Clearly that is our main line of inquiry, but our investigation must be led by the evidence available and the facts. I would need a forensic link to be definitive.

“This is a very rare substance banned by the international community and for there to be two separate, distinct incidents in one small English county is implausible to say the least.

“That said, the scientists at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down will work hard to determine whether the nerve agents used in the two incidents are from the same batch.

“It may be that it will never be possible to establish such a definitive link.”

A member of the audience, where Basu was speaking at a public meeting in Amesbury, suggested that authorities had not been looking for the Novichok until the latest incident.

Basu replied: “I take your point and I know you are really concerned about it.

“This is the reason the most important line of inquiry for the Skripals and the same for Dawn and Charlie is exactly where they have been at any one time.

“The second most important line of inquiry is finding the people responsible.”

He added: “We have not found the container. You are absolutely right that I have no idea what it looked like.”

Another member of the public suggested the police were “looking for a needle in a haystack”.

“Yes, that’s why we need to be intelligence-led, which is why we need witnesses that tell us where it might be,” Basu replied.

“The brutal fact is we don’t know where they found it. I am hoping Charlie recovers and when he recovers he will be able to tell us and perhaps shed some light on it which will narrow our search dramatically.

“There is a possibility they found it on March 5 and only opened it in the past 10 days.”