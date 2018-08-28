STYLE
The Best Five Jumpers To Get In Your Wardrobe Now That Autumn Has Arrived

Time to get cosy.

As autumn has crept upon us, we’ve found ourselves again seeking those things known as jumpers from the backs of our wardrobes.

Of course we want our jumpers to look good, but ultimately it needs to have the functionality of keeping us warm if we’re going to be invested for the long haul. 

So we’re on the hunt for a design that ticks several boxes: fitting seamlessly into our existing wardrobe, keeping us toasty (but not stifling in central heating) and being affordable on a budget.

  The 'Not Just For The Weekend' Jumper
    The 'Not Just For The Weekend' Jumper
    ASOS
    This fun knit is going to make your Sunday's cosier and your wardrobe brighter. Team up with bold colours or tone down for the office (if you wish) but a keeper for the upcoming winter and even the later spring months, (ASOS, size 2-16 available, £24).
  The 'Keeping Score' Jumper
    The 'Keeping Score' Jumper
    Monki
    What is best known for being worn on the cricket field, is now cute tucked into some corduroy trousers and with no blouse underneath. This thick option will make you feel as though you're in a heated cloud - as of course autumn should feel, (Monki, size XS-XL available £35).
  The 'Autumn In A Jumper' Jumper
    The 'Autumn In A Jumper' Jumper
    Other Stories
    Picture a long autumnal walk: the leaves are falling, the air is crisp, the dog walkers are out in numbers. If autumn was a knit, this would be it, (Other Stories, size XS-L, £69).
  The 'Artist's Choice' Jumper
    The 'Artist's Choice' Jumper
    H&M
    There's something luxurious about a sky blue knitted jumper, even if it is from the high street. Thrown on with some high waisted checkered trousers to be suited and booted for work. Or worn with some high waisted jeans, you're ready for an evening with your girlfriends, (H&M, size XS-XL, £24.99).
  The Red Wine Partner
    The Red Wine Partner
    Marks and Spencer
    With the rain pounding outside as you nestle into your new book, why not match your red wine with your oxblood coloured jumper?A jumper perfect for the winter festivities but one that doesn't fit in at your local Christmas market, (Marks and Spencer, size S-XL available, £32.50).

