NRA Taunted After Canceling Annual Meeting Over 'Safety' Issues

The National Rifle Association has canceled its annual meeting and its critics couldn’t be happier.

The group that’s pushed for expanded access to guns even amid mass shootings said the cancelation of the September gathering was “due to concern over the safety of our NRA family and community” as the coronavirus surges, especially in Texas, which was hosting the event.

The decision was announced after several gun manufacturers pulled out of the event and quietly urged the NRA to cancel it, the Daily Beast reported last week. It also comes amid mounting legal and financial woes, not to mention leadership scandals, at the organisation.

Those who oppose the NRA reacted on Twitter with some sarcastic “thoughts and prayers” and other observations: