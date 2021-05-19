House of Commons - PA Images via Getty Images Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons

Boris Johnson has acknowledged his “huge personal debt” to Covid nurse Jenny McGee – but refused to back a pay rise for NHS staff.

The prime minister was challenged in the Commons to back calls for a pay hike for nurses, after it emerged McGee, the nurse who helped him recover from his stint in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital, had quit.

She told a Channel 4 documentary nurses were not getting “the respect” or pay they deserve following a year on the front line during the pandemic.

The government has recommended a 1% rise for NHS staff this year, which is less than inflation and therefore a real terms pay cut.

Labour MP Andy Slaughter took the PM to task over McGee quitting, telling Johnson: “What does the prime minister think when he hears Jenny McGee, the nurse who saved his life, say of NHS staff ‘we are not getting the respect and our pay that we deserve, I’m just sick of it, so I’ve handed in my resignation’?

“Surely, even he must pause and think, what can be learned from mistakes of the last year, what Jenny calls the indecisiveness and mixed messages of his government.

“And will he think again about giving nurses more than an insulting 1% pay rise?”

McGee was among the NHS to be invited to Downing Street in July for a garden party to celebrate 72 years of the NHS.