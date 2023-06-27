Nurse Strikes In England To End After Not Enough Union Members Vote In Ballot

Jordan Pettitt - PA Images via Getty Images

Strikes by nurses in England are set to end after a ballot on further industrial action failed to reach the legal threshold of votes.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) announced on Tuesday that 43% of its members had taken part, but the law requires a turnout of 50%.

More strikes had been on the cards after RCN members voted to reject the latest pay offer from the government.

To clear the turnout threshold for new strikes, approximately 140,000 ballot papers needed to be returned in the post. But only 122,000 were received.

Of those who voted, around 84% had voted to take further strike action, the RCN said.

Pat Cullen, the union’s general secretary, told her members: “While this will be disappointing for many of you, the fight for the fair pay and safe staffing our profession, our patients, and our NHS deserve is far from over.

“This week, the government will say it has a plan for the NHS workforce. I am seeing the prime minister this afternoon to hear him out and to ask him the questions you wanted answering on his commitment to nurses and support workers.”

The government has offered a 5% pay rise in 2023-24 and one-off a cash payment for last year of at least £1,655.