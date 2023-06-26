Nick Ferrari Lashes Out At Minister Over 'Shambolic' NHS Treatment Numbers

Nick Ferrari held Helen Whately to account over "shambolic" NHS treatment numbers LBC/Getty

Nick Ferrari couldn’t contain his dismay over new figures exposing the NHS’s failings when interviewing health minister Helen Whately.

A think tank called the King’s Fund just published a study comparing 19 major nations, and found Britain ranks among the lowest for its healthcare system.

It was the second worst of all 19 for saving lives, with only the US beating it to bottom place. Life expectancy was among the shortest for Brits when compared to similar nations, too.

The report’s authors said it showed “seismic” falls in routine care during the pandemic even though other countries managed to hold it together.

Pressing the social care minister on LBC on Monday, Ferrari asked Whately why the UK is struggling so much when it comes to healthcare.

She replied: “Actually, this relates to what we were literally just talking about, the importance of being able to diagnose early.”

Whately said they have to do a “better job” at doing this earlier and why the emphasis is shifting onto screening, and raising awareness of symptoms.

But Ferrari hit back: “It’s the worst at saving stroke victims on the planet, and the second worst at saving heart attack sufferers among developed nations.

“This is shambolic, minister.”

“One thing we’re working on right now as a government is our major condition strategy, so it’s looking at the big killers across the country,” the minister replied.

She said they are trying to “really move the dial” on how the UK copes with these conditions.

Ferrari pushed on: “Well, you can’t dial it down, can you? We’re the worst on the planet!”

Whately replied: “So, something we know we need to do is look after people’s health across the whole population.”

She said the government is working on integrated care between the NHS and social care, as well as looking at prevention.

“Do you think the NHS is fit for purpose?” Ferrari asked.

Whately said: “So, I think we are doing the right thing in investing a huge amount in our health service, we’re spending over £150 billion a year.”

The presenter noted: “It’s not saving lives, is it?”

Whately said: “Well, actually, one thing that hasn’t been pulled from that report you’ve quoted is praise for the NHS being a very efficient service, making good use of that huge investment that we’ve put into the NHS.

“We have been recruiting more doctors and nurses.”

The LBC host, again, pointed out: “People are dying, it’s not really going to help, is it?”

The minister just said: “We have recruited more staff, and this week we’re going to take a historic step, which will be announcing our long term health plan for the national service.

“That’s the first time the government has ever announced a long-term for the workforce of the health service, making sure we secure the future of the NHS.”

Ferrari then quoted the King’s Fund report that the NHS has “sadly seen better days”, even as it’s just turning 75, adding: “That is correct, isn’t it?”

Whately pointed to the long fallout of the pandemic, but Ferrari said: “The whole world had that, minister.”

Whately acknowledged that was true – but said health services around the world are facing serious waiting times.

Ferrari pointed out that the drop in the number of cataracts surgery in Britain since Covid has decreased by 47% – but just 3% in Germany; hip operations in Britain are down, but just 6% in Denmark; and the number of British knee replacements have fallen by 68%, but only 4% in Finland.

He concluded: “By every measure, it’s failing – the Conservatives are failing the NHS, aren’t they?”

“I would challenge that,” she said, suggesting longer waits have been brought down since Covid.

Reducing operation wait times is one of prime minister Rishi Sunak’s five priorities for the year, but he conceded on Sunday that this will “take time”.