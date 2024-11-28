Nutritionist Says These 7 Words Are The 'Secret' To A Long Life

Unsplash Unsplash

Of course, we aren’t necessarily in control of what happens to us at all times in life but according to one nutritionist, there is something you can do to improve your quality of life and potentially live longer.

Who are we to argue with that kind of potential?

Speaking on the Wired YouTube channel, Nutritionist Dr. David Katz shared some of his nutrition advice in responses to questions asked on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

How to live longer, according to an expert

One person asked: “In your opinion, what is the best diet for health and longevity?”

Dr Katz said: “It’s not one specific diet.

“Seven words: eat food, not too much, mostly plants.”

The expert went on to explain that this advice comes courtesy of the ‘blue zones’; five populations around the world — Ikaria Greece, Sardinia Italy, Okinawa Japan, Loma Linda California, and the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica.

In these areas, people most often live to be 100 years old, don’t get chronic disease or dementia and they all adhere to the theme of eating mostly plants.

Dr Katz added: “Lots of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, lentils, nuts and seeds, mostly plain water when thirsty. Aim to love the food that loves you back.

“If that’s the foundation of your diet, you can’t go too far wrong.”

Actually quite simple, really.

How to add more plants to your diet

Earlier this year, HuffPost UK spoke with Dr Emily Prpa, a nutritionist and Science Manager at Yakult to discuss how we can add more plants to out diets. She suggests the following steps:

Eat seasonally, where possible

Grow your own herbs

Opt for the convenience of canned foods

Buy frozen fruits and vegetables

Utilise discount apps and stores’ discount codes