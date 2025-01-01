NYT Report Describes Elon Musk As Trump's 'Tenant,' And Critics Have Thoughts

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Elon Musk has been staying in an expensive cottage at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, giving him “easy access” to the president-elect, The New York Times reported on Monday.

“Elon Musk plays many roles with President-elect Donald J. Trump. He is Mr. Trump’s most important donor, most influential social media promoter and a key adviser on policy and personnel,” the Times began its report.

“For most of the time since Election Day, he has also been Mr. Trump’s tenant,” it added.

The cottage, named Banyan, has reportedly rented for at least $2,000 a night in the past, though it’s not clear what Musk’s arrangement is, or whether Trump will charge him at all. It’s a few hundred feet from the main house at the Florida estate, a source told the Times.

Around the club, Musk has become known to make requests such as meals outside normal kitchen hours, the Times reported. He stayed there until Christmas and is apparently expected to return within days.

The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO — who spent more than $250 million to help elect Trump — has been prominently involved with Trump’s transition, involving himself in conversations with foreign leaders, dropping in on meetings, weighing in on staffing decisions, and exerting his influence to the extent that he’s been called Trump’s “shadow president.”

Those accusations are reportedly getting on Trump’s nerves.

Musk’s apparent accommodation arrangement alarmed critics, many of whom cast it as yet another way for Musk to buy influence.

“So basically Trump is annoyed by this Musk-as-co-president thing but he’s putting up with it because he needs the rent money,” Philadelphia Inquirer opinion columnist Will Bunch wrote on Bluesky. “Perfectly normal way to launch your next presidency.”

So basically Trump is annoyed by this Musk-as-co-president thing but he's putting up with it because he needs the rent moneyPerfectly normal way to launch your next presidency — Will Bunch (@willbunch.bsky.social) 2024-12-30T23:37:44.487Z

Musk will probably charge it to his pseudo government department, which is being established to get rid of departments, and thereby spend less money. — davidrlurie (@davidrlurie.bsky.social) 2024-12-30T21:20:29.013Z

He truly looks like a gangster from The Penguin — Seth Abramson (@sethabramson.bsky.social) 2024-12-30T21:17:22.621Z

In other news, closing the barn door after the horse in the hospital gets re-elected is pointless. — Jason Chirevas (@jasonchirevas.bsky.social) 2024-12-31T04:15:21.236Z

to be fair, charging Elon Musk 2k/night to talk to you is honest work — faith shayna (@faithbranch.bsky.social) 2024-12-31T02:55:09.378Z