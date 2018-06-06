K E Y P O I N T S

It has a battery life of around 2 1/2 hours which is fine for home, but nowhere near good enough for a flight or long journey.

It’s a QHD display so while it is quite high-resolution it’s still far from crystal clear. Content still often looks pixellated and in some cases downright blurry.

The headset gets extremely warm after continued use at the front, you can’t feel it on your face but it’s noticeable when you hold the headset.

It’s based on the Oculus Rift which means it’s really well-built, is extremely comfy to wear and feels pretty sturdy.

The Oculus Go is the first truly standalone virtual reality headset. That means you don’t need a smartphone, PC or games console to make it work. All the components are built into the headset itself.

Virtual reality has had something of a quiet patch of late, Since the launch (and commercial success) of PlayStation VR we’ve seen some new headsets from Microsoft partners and the continued support of Google’s own VR platform Daydream.

One of the problems is that VR is either still very expensive, or just technically not good enough. There is no middle ground.

Facebook’s hoping that the Oculus Go can change that, by offering a £200 dedicated virtual reality headset that requires no wires, has a high-resolution screen and gives you access to the Oculus library of over 1000+ apps and games.

The headset itself is a very impressive gadget. It’s well-built, looks subtly futuristic and is extremely comfy to wear. You can tell that Oculus have really tried to get over the pain point which is that you’re effectively wearing a cinema screen on your face.