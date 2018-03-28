Ofcom has ruled that BBC radio stations need to play more “new music” during its daytime shows.

The media watchdog has said that Radio 1 needs at least 50% of its daytime musical offerings to come from “emerging UK artists” in a bid to distinguish itself from its competitors.

It also specifically outlined its definition of “new music”, saying they hold the title of “for a period of either... 12 months from first release or… six weeks from the date it first enters the Top 20 - whichever is sooner”.