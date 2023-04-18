Oh Good – Drinking Your Coffee The Wrong Way Can Ruin Your Teeth

Viktorcvetkovic via Getty Images

If you’re a coffee lover, you’ll know drinking coffee has several health benefits.

Drinking two cups of coffee a day can lower your risk of developing type two diabetes, and depression and generally help you live a longer life. And I know you’re aware of all the many health benefits as you probably use them to justify your coffee addiction.

However, you are also probably aware that drinking coffee comes with other health risks, which, surprisingly, can include getting cavities. Dentist and Tiktok user Dr. M told his 768.7k followers how sipping on coffee for hours can increase your chances of wrecking your teeth.

@dr.m_ Drink acidic drinks in less than 30 mins and rinse with water afterwards ♬ original sound - random.shii089

“If your mouth has a PH is less than 5.5 for more than 30 minutes your enamel begins to demineralise which is a fancy word for dissolve,” he explains.

Coffee lovers in the comments were not happy.

“I can’t enjoy anything,” one user writes. “Doesn’t apply if I forgot I read this,” another user said.

Dr. M suggests drinking acidic drinks in less than 30 minutes and rinsing your mouth out with water afterwards.

In another video, he shared that you should never brush your teeth after drinking coffee as doing so can remove enamel and eventually make your teeth yellow.

“Instead chew sugarless gum for 5 minutes because it’s proven to reduce staining and cavity risk,” he explains.