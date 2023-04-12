Those New Starbucks Olive Oil Drinks Have People Racing To The Toilet

Nenov via Getty Images

We’ve been excited to see Starbucks’ new Oleato line hit the UK – but be warned, the new olive oil infused drinks have been giving customers some... unexpected side effects.

The range is currently in 20 of the coffee giant’s Italy-based stores but has plans to bring the drinks to the US, UK, Japan and more in the coming months.

Starbucks says the blend of olive oil and coffee creates a “velvety smooth, delicately sweet and lush coffee” with an “extraordinary new flavour and texture” – but those who’ve sampled the new drink have said it’s left them running to the loo.

Yup, the oily coffee is apparently giving people the shits and naturally the internet has a whole lot to say on the matter.

“That oleato drink from starbs makin my stomach speak,” someone shared on Twitter.

“Half the team tried it yesterday and a few ended up … needing to use the restroom, if ya know what I mean,” a barista posted on Reddit.

A video posted by TikToker @oliver.schwartz showed him sipping on the coffee with the caption, “Me acting surprised that the olive oil cold brew from Starbucks tastes like olive oil and cold brew.”

@oliver.schwartz i dont post reviews so the algorithm wont like this but if i can prevent even one of my followers from buying this i will be fulfilled ♬ Paris, Texas - Lana Del Rey

One commenter on the video seemed to predict the next wave of buzz: “Y’all intestines gonna be a slip and slide,” the person wrote.

But what’s the deal with the new olive oil drinks at Starbucks? The coffee chain refused to comment on the apparent poo-inducing qualities of the new range, but a gastroenterologist has told us it’s entirely possible.

“This is not surprising as olive oil has been used historically for patients with constipation,” Dr. George Sanchez, a gastroenterologist with Gastro Health in Miami, told HuffPost. “Some recommend taking a tablespoon of olive oil, which can help with bowel movements.”

Here’s how the olive oil-coffee combo can affect your digestive system

There are several reasons Oleato drinks could get your digestive system moving.

Olive oil may have laxative properties, which can help when you’re constipated. But Sanchez said that too much of it can cause malabsorption, affecting the body’s ability to absorb nutrients, and can draw water into the small bowel and colon, possibly causing diarrhoea.

The caffeine in coffee can also stimulate your GI tract and amplify the response, he said. “Additionally, some consumers prefer to add milk and sugar-free alternatives to their drinks, which can also induce bowel movements,” he said.

About 30% of people say drinking coffee makes them have to poop, and many say coffee revs up their gut activity more than drinking water.