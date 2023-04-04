Too Shy To Poo At Work? You’re Not Alone

skynesher via Getty Images

Has going back into the office got you craving home comforts like your own toilet? Found yourself with office anxiety or unable to ‘go’ during work hours? You’re not alone. What you could be experiencing is a disorder called ‘Shy Bowel’ that prevents us from having comfortable toilet experiences at work.

Revealing why some people experience anxiety when they outside their homes, Who Gives A Crap’s gut health expert, Dr Jim Kantidakis, has provided insights into what contributes to ‘Shy Bowel’.

Shy Bowel is very common with people who already struggle with anxiety and while the condition’s prevalence is unknown, with 8 million people in the UK at any one time suffering with anxiety, it is fair to assume that this is quite common!

Think You Might Have A Shy Bowel? Here Are Some of the Signs

Often, sufferers can be so anxious about going to the toilet at work that any twinge indicating needing to use the toilet is met with hypervigilance. This can often result in spending too long on the toilet before leaving the house to make sure their bowels are completely empty which can lead to straining, causing complications such as haemorrhoids and pelvic floor issues.

This anxiety can lead to the rectum being oversensitive and sending signals that the bowels aren’t completely empty when they are. Anxiety can also cause bowel sensitivity which leads, frustratingly, to needing to go to the toilet more often.

Finally, for those that do go to the toilet in the office, anxiety around somebody knowing, smelling, or hearing them coming in can lead to a tensing of the muscles - including pelvic floor muscles. This tension hinders the ability to empty bowels properly and long-term tension can cause pelvic pain.

Who Gives A Crap’s Dr Jim Kantidakis says: “Nervousness and stress can have a huge impact on everyone’s gut. However, those with genetic predispositions or a sensitive gut will react differently and more severely compared to those with a ‘normal’ gut. Interestingly, research shows that women in particular experience more shame and anxiety around going to the office toilet.

“It’s important to go to the loo when there is the need as it can lead to more severe outcomes like constipation. While holding in temporarily is absolutely fine, sometimes that’s impossible. Naturally, when we eat, our bowels move. It’s important to reduce the stigma that comes with opening your bowels in the office.”

How To Help With Shy Bowel Disorder?

Lori Goldman, Content Lead at Who Gives A Crap reveals their top tips on combating Shy Bowel:

Distract yourself! Focusing on your anxieties around the toilet is only going to compound the anxiety so instead, take in some headphones or earphones and listen to whatever helps - music, podcasts, audiobooks, and just let your body do what i needs to do

Do breath work. Help yourself by taking deep breaths throughout the process - this will help to relax both your body and mind for as long as you need to

Use toilet roll sparingly - the unravelling of toilet roll can feel like a dead giveaway and too much can clog toilets so only use as much as you need to and find something else to do with your hands in the meantime