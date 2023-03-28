skynesher via Getty Images It's a good time to be out in the woods...

You’re close to beating your personal best, endorphins are rushing through your body and you are soaring when suddenly, you need to get to the toilet - and soon!

Although it may feel awkward or embarrassing, needing to poo when running or exercising is actually extremely common. So much so that it even has a name: ‘runners trots’ (lovely, we know). This happens to all types of runners - even those who do not usually suffer from bowel-related issues such as IBS.

Advertisement

Of course, fearing needing to poo while running can fill runners with dread and this will be especially true for those who regularly compete in races and marathons. While completely understandable, these nerves can also make your bowel more sensitive.

So, Why Do We Need to Poo When Running?

One of the biggest benefits of running is also one of the contributing factors to this common issue: adrenaline! Adrenaline speeds up your pulse, helping you get those extra miles in and releasing those delicious endorphins but also speeds up your bowel emptying. Adrenaline can also be created by anxiety which can very commonly be felt by those that regularly take part in races and marathons. This of course means that being nervous about potentially needing to poo while running can be the very thing that causes it, too!

The motion of running can also be a contributing factor. On the surface, running is just moving your arms and legs but really, you are jiggling your bowel at the same time and quite literally putting it into ‘motion’.

Finally, for people with slightly more sensitive tums, concentrated sports gels and drinks can be irritating to bowels, especially over prolonged periods of time.

Advertisement

How to Avoid Pooing When Running?

Adrenaline causes it, moving causes it, even worrying about it can cause it - is it unavoidable?!

Yes! There are steps you can take to reduce your chances of needing to go in the middle of a run.

Manage Your Food Intake

Running or exercising on an empty stomach is never a good idea but neither is running on a newly full stomach. Before racing out the door, make sure that you’ve had enough time between eating and exercising so that the food has fully digested in your stomach. For snacks, an hour is fine and for meals, give it 2-3 hours.

As your bowels can be more active when running, it’s vital that you don’t eat anything that might trigger them before you run. Keep it plain with sandwiches, soup, oats or bananas. Don’t eat anything spiced or anything that sometimes doesn’t agree with you.

Save the Caffeine for When You Get Home

Caffeine may feel like an obvious choice before an intense workout because it improves alertness but it also stimulates the gut and can increase your bowel sensitivity. Instead, opt for natural energy sources and treat yourself to a cup of coffee once you’re back in the safety of your own home.

Find Local Routes With Public Loos

Still nervous? Very understandable! There is still hope yet.