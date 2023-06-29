Oh Good – Getting Your Nails Done Could Damage Your DNA

FG Trade via Getty Images

If you’re high-maintenance beauty girly like me, getting your nails done is probably part of your monthly routine. Come rain, sun or snow you will always find me with a fresh set of nails. It’s a harmless activity, right? Well, maybe not.

In fact, getting your nails done might be more dangerous than you’d think. A study found that the constant use of UV nail polish dryers in salons could potentially damage your DNA and create cancer-causing mutations in human cells.

The study analysed cells from humans and mice and found that cells died when displayed to levels of UV radiation which are typically used in nail salon dryers.

How is constant exposure to UV lamps dangerous?

“UV lamps, often used to cure gel polish to nails on hands and feet, don’t come without their flaws,” Noel Wicks, pharmacist and advisor to Excilor tells HuffPost UK.

He explains that research has shown how consistent exposure over time could potentially damage DNA and may lead to potential pre-cancer issues, although Wicks highlights that more research is needed.

“Skin cancer can occur anywhere on the body, including the hands and feet; two areas which are often placed under UV light when going for gel manicures and pedicures,” Wicks says.

Furthermore, constant exposure to UV lights can lead to skin ageing too. “Much like being out in the sun skin beings tighten, dry out and become wrinkled, UV lamps can also have a similar effect,” Wicks adds.

Additionally, too much heat from UV lamps can actually lead to burning. Wicks explains that this is “problematic as it could potentially lead to the nail coming away from the nail bed which then leaves an open space.”

The name given to this separation is onycholysis, which can lead to infections especially in the feet as we then wear socks and shoes, giving these bacteria a warm, cosy (and sometimes moist!) place to grow.

“Nail infections are fairly common and can eventually lead to hardening of the nail, as well as discolouration and potentially the nail even falling off, too,” Wicks adds.

He emphasises how important it is to deal with these nail infections as they are contagious from feet to hands and other people around you.

How can we protect ourselves when exposed to UV lamps?

Wicks suggests wearing a strong 50 SPF when using UV lamps on both hands and feet. “Fingerless gloves are also a good option for hands as they protect the hands and only expose the nail. Of course, do still wear SPF over the exposed area,” he says.