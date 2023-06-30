Oh Good – UK Temperatures Are Set To Rocket In July

Richard Baker via Getty Images A landscape of dry, brown and parched grass in Brockwell Park during the UK drought, on 15th August 2022, in London, England.

Whether you’re a summer person or not (I’m admittedly not), most of us can agree that these recent cooler days have been a nice respite from the endless soaring temperatures the UK has been experiencing over the past month.

In fact, even with these cooler days considered, June 2023 is set to be the hottest June on record. So that’s great.

However, these cooler days are set to come to an end and temperatures are expected to reach highs of 40C with a heatwave expected to occur in mid-July.

‘Persistent warmth was unusual’

The Met Office’s Mike Kendon said: “Meteorologically, June started with high pressure over the UK bringing often settled and dry conditions with plenty of sunshine. Once that high pressure subsided, warm, humid air took charge over the UK, with 32.2C the highest temperature recorded so far this month and high temperatures for the vast majority of the UK.”

He added,

“What has been particularly unusual is the persistent warmth for much of the month, with temperatures reaching 25C widely for at least a fortnight, and at times 28 to 30C – whereas we would more typically expect maximum temperatures in the high teens or low 20s at this time of year.”

Kendon puts these dramatic changes in weather down to climate change. Great!

Hottest days in July 2023

So, when should you prepare yourself for these blistering temperatures? Well, speaking to The Mirror, meteorologist Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: “Towards the middle to the end of July there is an increasing chance that high pressure may become established.

“On balance northern areas are more likely to see drier conditions with southern areas seeing greater risk of showers and thunderstorms. We can say there is a greater than normal chance of heatwaves for the whole period of the middle to the end of July.”