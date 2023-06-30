Did You Spot This Major Glitch On The BBC's Weather Forecast?

BBC Weather had some unexpected (and incorrect) news for us on Thursday BBC

The current heatwave might mean many of us are praying for cooler temperatures right now, but none of us were probably expecting what the BBC were telling us on Thursday night.

In the weather forecast on News At 10, it appeared to suggest it was going to drop to an unseasonably low eight degrees in the coming days.

The graphics behind forecaster Darren Bett showed that temperatures in Edinburgh, Belfast, Cardiff and London were set to crash from Monday, lasting until Thursday.

The unexpected news even came to the surprise of Darren, who noted that while there was going to be “a slow area of low pressure over the UK, keeping it on the cool side”, it would be “a little bit warmer” than what appeared on screen.

The BBC later clarified there had been a glitch with its forecast, which was also affecting its website and app.

Apologies that the technical glitch with our data on the website and app are still not completely fixed.



Teams are working hard to resolve it as soon as possible.https://t.co/KoDF1XJptF — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) June 30, 2023

The corporation said in a statement, which was also posted on their social media channels: “Our apologies for the incorrect temperatures appearing on the website and app. We are working with our data suppliers to fix this fault.”

The bug appeared to still be affecting forecasts for some cities on its website on Friday morning.