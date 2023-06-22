Clive Myrie 'Pulled' From Friday's BBC News At Ten After Have I Got News For You Appearance

Clive Myrie in the Have I Got News For You studio BBC/Hat Trick

BBC bosses reportedly made the decision to replace Clive Myrie during Friday’s edition of News At Ten, following his appearance on Have I Got News For You.

Clive hosted last week’s edition of the topical panel show for the fourth time in his career, during which he poked fun at the past seven days’ worth of headlines, most notably revolving around former PM Boris Johnson.

“After being found by the House of Commons committee to have lied repeatedly, Boris Johnson takes the opportunity to deny that he’s ever been jogging or has a dog,” he was heard joking, alongside footage of the former MP running alongside his dog.

Tonight’s #HIGNFY is hosted by @CliveMyrieBBC, with panellists @munyachawawa and @helenlewis joining Ian and Paul. BBC One at 9pm (also on iPlayer) pic.twitter.com/H7btIX9ZpL — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) June 16, 2023

However, according to The Times, content chief Charlotte Moore had concerns about potential “impartiality accusations”, and the decision was made that Friday’s news bulletin – which aired immediately after the pre-recorded Have I Got News For You episode – should not be hosted by Clive.

Instead, The Times claimed that Jane Hill was “parachuted in” as a “last minute” replacement.

The newspaper quoted an unnamed “BBC executive”, who said: “It didn’t feel right for Clive to go almost straight to the news when he’d just been making jokes. It was a tonal thing rather than due to anyone being overly anxious.”

A BBC spokesperson had no comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker – who was himself embroiled in a high-profile debate about BBC impartiality earlier in the year – has since spoken out on the reports.

“Oh for crying out loud!” he tweeted. “If the BBC invite [Clive Myrie] to present HIGNFY, the chances are there’ll be political jokes.”

Oh for crying out loud! If the BBC invite @CliveMyrieBBC to present #HIGNFY the chances are there’ll be political jokes. https://t.co/Zdaqoy29SX — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 22, 2023

HuffPost UK has contacted Clive Myrie’s management for additional comment.

Have I Got News For You has been guest hosted by BBC broadcasters past and present, including David Dimbleby, Naga Munchetty, Steph McGovern and Jeremy Paxman.

The long-running satirical show has had no permanent presenter since Angus Deayton stepped down more than 20 years ago.