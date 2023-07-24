Oh Good – Warm Weather Increases Your Chance Of This Infection

Peter Cade via Getty Images

Around half of people assigned female at birth in the UK will experience at least one urinary tract infection (UTI) in their lives but it can happen to anyone.

Symptoms that characterise the infection tend to be pain, a burning sensation or discomfort when peeing, feeling unable to fully empty the bladder, and needing to pee more often. However, depending on the type of UTI, symptoms can include shivering, confusion, and a high temperature.

Imagine all of this but during a heatwave. Unbearable, right?

Warm temperatures help bacteria to grow and spread

Well, unfortunately, during these warmer months, you are more likely to contract a UTI than at any other time of year. According to Lisa N Hawes, an MD at the Urology Care Foundation, this is because the warm temperatures make it easier for germs and bacteria to grow.

Additionally, Hawes warns that dehydration can lead to UTIs and not staying hydrated during these months especially puts you at risk of developing the uncomfortable infection. This is especially worth considering if you’re fond of a beer garden or salty snacks during these months.

Finally, if these soaring temperatures get you feeling a little more spicy in the bedroom, and having sex more often than usual, you are at risk of UTIs. However, this is easily prevented by always peeing after vaginal penetration.

How to prevent UTIs

Of course, see your GP if you think you have a UTI. They can prescribe antibiotics that will help you to get a full recovery as long as you take the full course of them.

Prevention is just as important though. Make sure that you stay hydrated throughout the day, especially in hot temperatures. Drinking at least 1.5 litres of water a day halves your risk of contracting a UTI.