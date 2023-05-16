Oh Good – There's A 1 In 5 Chance You're Brushing Your Teeth Badly

Westend61 via Getty Images

How many minutes did you spend brushing your teeth this morning? Let’s be honest, most of us aren’t taking enough time out to make sure our teeth are clean. So much so that, 1 in 5 Brits aren’t brushing their teeth for 2 minutes a day (the recommended amount) because they ‘get bored’ according to new research.

The research, from Philips UK, found that many people are cutting corners when it comes to their oral healthcare. When those who were surveyed were asked why they aren’t brushing their teeth for 2 minutes, 22% said they believe it isn’t necessary.

Advertisement

Others simply said they were too lazy to do it properly. Some Brits dislike brushing their teeth so much that 26% of people said they would rather take out their bins. Whilst 26% shared that they would rather clean the toilet. Some would even go as far as giving up chocolate instead of spending time cleaning their molars.

Ironically, it seems that Brits would do anything to get pearly whites. Almost half of Brits claim to put their oral healthcare as a top priority. Sp much so that, 40% of Brits said they would give up alcohol or even their partner to achieve the perfect, healthy smile.

Rather than looking to their local dentist or health practitioner, many are turning to the internet for answers.

1 in 10 (9%) admitted to going to social media sites such as TikTok first to answer their health questions. So, it’s no surprise that several people are falling for ‘trustworthy’ viral oral healthcare hacks, which are often based aren’t founded on health guidance.

Advertisement

This is why Philips has teamed up with Award Winning UK Dentist Dr. Rhona Eskander to myth-bust some popular trends that have gone viral on social and share her own recommendations on how to keep your teeth and mouth in tip-top shape.

@drrhonaeskander #AD Debunking oral healthcare myths from an actual Dentist! Did you know one of the most effective ways to remove stains and maintain teeth and gum health is by using an electric toothbrush? That’s why I recommend the Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 by Philips, which now features a clinically proven premium all-in-one brush head, so that’s the same brush, but now 20x more effective*. Philips have over 30 years of experience in dental technology and innovation to make personal wellbeing, like brushing your teeth, more effortless and effective. So you just need to use your electric toothbush twice a day, every day, with a small pea sized amount of toothpaste – no crazy trends required! I also want to hear your dental myths so comment in the comments section, what wild fads or advice have you heard or seen on the internet? #drrhona #teeth #cleaningteeth #toothbrush #whitening #dentist #dental #PhilipsSonicare #flossing *In terms of plaque removal with DiamondClean range in combination with A3 brush head; vs manual toothbrush ♬ original sound - Dr Rhona Eskander

Myth or fact? You should not brush your teeth after breakfast

Dr. Rhona confirms that this is in fact true, as she explains that brushing before breakfast is key as it helps protect the teeth from possible acid response which comes from breakfast foods. Brushing after breakfast means that the acids from food soften the enamel on your teeth and can cause it to be brushed away.

Myth or fact? Brushing for too long can be bad for your teeth

This is in fact true as Dr. Rhona explains says this can actually scrub the gums away which leads to abrasion and can contribute to gum recession.

Myth or fact? Electric toothbrushes are better than manual brushes at removing plaque

It might be time to upgrade to an electric toothbrush as this is a fact. Electric toothbrushes such as the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 can be up to 20 times more effective at removing plaque.

Advertisement

“There are a whole host of hacks, advice, and myths that have exploded on social media over the last few years - from coconut pulling curing gum disease (not true!) to lemon juice whitening your teeth (also not true!)”, Dr. Rhona Eskander says.