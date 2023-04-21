Oh Good – We've All Been Eating Avocados Wrong

Tanja Ivanova via Getty Images

In today’s edition of ‘wow I just can’t do anything right!’, it turns out that we’ve been eating avocados incorrectly this whole time.

Why? Because after we’ve scoffed that delicious green flesh (usually with eggs, let’s be real), we’ve been chucking the stones of our fave fruit straight in the bin.

Yup, it turns out that avocados are one of the only fruits that are completely zero-waste. Or rather, they can be if you know what to do with them.

And one of the ways to use up the stone is to eat it.

According to the World Avocado Organisation (dream job, hello?), avocado stones are full of goodness including calcium, magnesium, and high levels of potassium, which are all great for the health and development of your body.

Grind down your avocado stones or put them into a food processor and add to your porridge or smoothies to get those extra nutrients in.

Not fancying ground up avocado stone on your brekkie? Here are other ways to use up the stone – and honestly, we’re speechless that we’ve been binning them this whole time.

Make Tea

Make your very own antioxidant tea. Avocado stones have a wealth of nutrients that are good for your body, so instead of tossing your stone into the bin, consider making your very own tea.

Place 2 avocado stones, 1 teaspoon of ginger, 1 teaspoon of sugar and ¾ litres of water into a pan and bring to the boil.

Once the water has turned a reddish colour, simply remove the stones and you’re ready to drink!

Use As An Exfoliant

For a great skin care routine, exfoliants are a key to a deep skin clean. Simply take a handful of avocado stones, soak them in water to soften them and cut them into pieces.

Then, either place them into a food processor or a pestle and mortar and reduce to small grainy pieces.

Take these pieces and mix in with your favourite scrub or body wash.

Use As A Compost

Avocado stones are full of great nutrients such as calcium, magnesium, and high levels of potassium, which are really beneficial to your plants and their soils.

Avocado stones are compostable, however as a whole stone takes a while to actually break down. This tip will help show you how you can help speed up that process.

Very similar to the exfoliant hack, take a handful of avocado stones, soak them in water to soften them and cut them into pieces. Then, either place them into a food processor or a pestle and mortar and reduce to small grainy pieces. These pieces can then be scattered into your compost bins or directly into your plants or soil in your garden.

Make Natural Pink Dye

Make an eco-friendly, natural dye using your avocado scraps. Place your avocado stones along with skins in a pot and cover with water.