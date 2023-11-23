Oh Good – We’ve All Been Cooking Potato Waffles All Wrong

Birds Eye Get that oven turned off.

The student favourite, the perfect accompaniment to beans or cheese – we can only be talking about potato waffles!

For many of us Brits, these waffley delights have been a saviour after a night on the town or a cheap carb at dinner time but, as it turns out, we may have been cooking them incorrectly this whole time.

Advertisement

I know for myself, I usually fire-up the grill before placing the frozen wonders underneath for a few minutes on each side until they’re browned to my taste and then I usually top them with cheese and beans.

According to the undisputed potato waffle experts at Birdseye, though, I’ve been doing too much and that there’s an even faster way to cook ’em.

How to cook potato waffles

So, following a lot of debate over the years on the best way to prepare potato waffles, Birds Eye wanted to confirm their suspicions that the toaster may be the best possible way to cook them.

To do this, they dedicated no less than 103 hours and 3000 waffles to testing the tastiness and of course, safety of this method. After all of this rigorous testing, it turned out that this low-energy, low-effort approach was actually the best one.

Advertisement

As for the method? Put your toaster on to a medium-high setting and once your waffles have had their first ‘pop’, put them in for another round. This should result in waffles that are soft on the inside with a satisfying crispy bite on the outside.

Birds Eye have so much confidence in this method that it’s now even printed on the side of boxes.

Way back in 2019, Birds Eye asked social media followers if they knew they could toast their waffles and only 65% did so if you feel like you were in the dark until now, you’re likely not alone.

Did you know, you can cook our potato waffles in the toaster? — BirdsEyeUK (@BirdsEyeUK) November 27, 2019

A speedy method that doesn’t compromise on taste

Steve Challouma, Marketing Director at Birds Eye told the Mirror: “We know there has been a lot of confusion and debate on this way of cooking our Original Potato Waffles so we decided to put it to the test.”

“After days of rigorous ‘toasting’, we’re happy to confirm it is safe to cook our waffles this way and it doesn’t compromise on taste either – you can still expect the same delicious taste that is crispy on the outside and fluffy in the middle!”

Advertisement