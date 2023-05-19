Oh Good – You Can Spread Bad Teeth By Kissing

skynesher via Getty Images

Before leaning in for your next kiss, you might want to ask them when their last dentist appointment was.

Okay, maybe not but it turns out that cavities can be contagious and if your kissing partner has poor dental health, this could cause problems with your own dental hygiene, too.

Cavities are caused when something called bacteria mutans streptococcus feeds on sugars in the mouth and creates an acid that eats away at tooth enamel causing, you guessed it, cavities. This is a contagious ailment that can spread from one person to another if you’re not careful.

Put simply: a shared kiss can also lead to sharing the bacteria that causes cavities. Cute!

This is also risky for babies and children if you have poor dental hygiene and share cutlery with them.

According to dental specialists Tompkins Dental, there are some things you can do to avoid sharing this bacteria.

How To Avoid Passing On Cavities

Sharing Might Not Be Caring

If you’re partial to taking a bite off your partner’s fork or having a quick taste of your mate’s drink, keep in mind that this is putting you at a higher risk of getting some of the cavity-causing bacteria. Even sharing lip balm can do this!

Keep Your Teeth And Mouth Squeaky Clean

Brush your teeth twice a day for a full two minutes, floss daily, and use mouthwash to help avoid the contagious bacteria.

Produce More Saliva

Boosting your saliva production is actually the best way to combat this bacteria, according to the specialists. This can be done by drinking water, using antiseptic mouthwash, chewing sugar-free gum three times a day, and even thinking of food gets those saliva glands in motion!

Of course, keeping regular dentist appointments will help to keep your teeth safe from cavities.