Oliver Dowden Replaces Dominic Raab As Deputy Prime Minister

Hollie Adams via Getty Images

Oliver Dowden has replaced Dominic Raab as deputy prime minister, Downing Street has announced.

Dowden is currently the Cabinet Office minister and will now stand in for Rishi Sunak at PMQs when the prime minister is away.

Advertisement

Alex Chalk, previously a defence minister, has replaced Raab as justice secretary.

Adam Tolley KC’s investigation published on Friday concluded Raab engaged in an “abuse or misuse of power” that “undermines or humiliates”.

Sunak, who had spent the night agonising over whether to sack his key ally, accepted Raab’s resignation morning with “great sadness”.

Raab went down swinging, criticising the “Kafkaesque saga” and accusing “committed officials” of trying to force him out of the Cabinet.

Tolley’s five-month investigation into eight formal complaints about Raab’s conduct as Brexit secretary and foreign secretary, and in his previous tenure leading the Ministry of Justice, was handed to Downing Street on Thursday morning.

Advertisement

Downing Street suggested that Sunak accepts his ally broke the ministerial code with what amounted to findings of bullying.

Raab was found to have described the work of officials as “utterly useless” and “woeful” while he was justice secretary.

He was said to try and make officials stop talking by “extending his hand directly out towards another person’s face” and “the use of a finger extended downwards to make a particular point”. “

Another example of such an allegation was loud banging of the table to make a point,” the report said.

Raab said said he felt “duty bound” to quit but sharply criticised the report as “flawed” for “setting the threshold for bullying so low”.

Advertisement

In his letter of resignation, he said the investigation would “encourage spurious complaints against ministers”.