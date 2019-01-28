Having starred in hit shows including ‘Peep Show’ and ‘Broadchurch’, Olivia Colman has had plenty of memorable roles over the years, but there’s one part she shared regrets over.

Yup, it’s her star turn in the infamous AA Kev and Bev adverts.

The short promo clip was made in 2004 and sees Olivia play two versions of Bev, alongside an actor who plays Kev, but it had unwanted implications for her career.