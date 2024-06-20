Olivia Colman Has Finally Confirmed Whether She'll Be Back For The New Season Of The Night Manager

Olivia Colman Brendon Thorne via Getty Images

Olivia Colman has been announced to be returning for the long-awaited second season of The Night Manager.

Back in 2016, the future Oscar winner appeared as Angela Burr in the BBC’s adaptation of John Le Carré’s spy novel, alongside Tom Hiddleston in the lead role of Jonathan Pine.

With Tom returning for the new season of The Night Manager, speculation has been rife about whether Olivia will also be back for the second run, alongside the rest of the cast.

On Thursday afternoon, it was confirmed that Olivia will be reprising her role as Angela Burr in the new season, with Alistair Petrie, Douglas Hodge, Michael Nardone and Noah Jupe also back for series two.

Tom Hiddleston Dave Benett via Getty Images

BBC Drama director Lindsay Salt said: “Olivia Colman’s award-winning role as Angela Burr in the first series of The Night Manager was unforgettable and we are over the moon that she is back alongside Tom Hiddleston.

“We have such a strong cast and with Alistair Petrie, Douglas Hodge, Michael Nardone and Noah Jupe also returning, and filming starting in London, the second series of The Night Manager promises to provide even more drama, glamour, intrigue and suspense.”

The Night Manager season two will also feature new leads in Diego Calva and Camila Morrone, with Indira Varma, Paul Chahidi and Hayley Squires joining the cast, too.

Diego Calva Hector Vivas via Getty Images

Filming on the second series is due to get underway later this month, and will air on BBC One here in the UK, while internationally it will be available on Prime Video.

It was nominated for a slew of awards after its original run in 2016, winning two Emmys, three Golden Globes and a TV Bafta.