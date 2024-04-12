Eight years after the first season debuted, The Night Manager has been renewed for two more seasons with Tom Hiddleston set to return for both.

Hugh Laurie will also be returning to the show as an executive producer along with Tom, but according to Radio Times, it’s unclear yet whether the House star will be reprising his role as Richard Roper but the show does have a new director.

Georgi Banks-Davies, who directed the Billie Piper series I Hate Suzie and short series Paper Girls, will be in the director’s chair for the new seasons of The Night Manager.

The Night Manager season 2 and season 3 are both moving forward as a BBC and Amazon co-production.

Filming is expected to take place later this year and while story details are strictly under wraps, what we do know is that the new season is expected to pick up eight years after the season 1 finale.

Pretty ideal considering it has actually been that long!

However, unlike the first season which closely followed the John Le Carre novel it was adapted from, season two could go anywhere as Le Carre never wrote a sequel to the book.

Hiddleston said: “The first series of The Night Manager was one of the most creatively fulfilling projects I have ever worked on. The depth, range and complexity of Jonathan Pine was, and remains, a thrilling prospect.”

BBC content boss Charlotte Moore added: “After years of fervent speculation I’m incredibly excited to confirm that The Night Manager is returning to the BBC for two more series.”