Zendaya Names 1 Reason She 'Couldn't Be More Proud' Of Boyfriend Tom Holland

Zendaya “could not be more proud” of how her beau, Tom Holland, has handled his rise to fame.

In an interview with Vogue published Tuesday, Zendaya talked about seeing Holland’s career change “overnight” following the release of 2017′s Spider-Man: Homecoming and how he’s navigated becoming a world-famous A-lister. The pair, who have been together for a few years, first met while filming Homecoming.

“We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight,” Zendaya said. “One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man.”

The 27-year-old added that she watched Holland’s life “change in front of him” when Marvel came calling, but that “he handled it really beautifully” despite the newfound attention.

Zendaya had already experienced fame as a child star and fledgling pop act when she met Holland on the set of Homecoming. Although Holland had already starred in several movies prior to the MCU film, it would be his first movie as Spider-Man that turned him into an international star.

The couple has starred opposite each other in three "Spider-Man" films from 2017 to 2021. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The couple has since starred in two sequels to their first web-slinging outing: Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home. While their romance has been rumoured since the first entry, they became Instagram official in September 2021.

Zendaya has previously gushed over Holland, telling BuzzFeed in February that he has “beautiful charisma” and a “natural gift” of “talking to people and getting to know people.”

Last month, the couple went on a cute tennis date and were spotted singing an ’80s classic together. Zendaya will likely spend this summer in London by Holland’s side. While the “Spider-Man” actor is reportedly still under contract with Marvel, he’ll be starring in a West End production of Romeo & Juliet.