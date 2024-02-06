Now's Your Chance To See Tom Holland In One Of The Greatest Love Stories Ever Told

Tom Holland in a new publicity photo for Romeo & Juliet Isaac Anthony

Tom Holland has announced he’s returning to the West End in a new production fans aren’t going to want to miss.

Long before we knew him as Spider-Man, Tom began his career in acting as a child star in a London production of Billy Elliot, playing the title role for two years.

Advertisement

On Tuesday morning, it was revealed that the Marvel star is set to tread the boards once again in a new production of Romeo And Juliet.

Tom will be playing Romeo in the classic Shakespeare play, which will run at the Duke Of York’s Theatre in London’s West End from Saturday 11 May until Saturday 3 August 2024.

Jamie Lloyd – whose recent theatre credits include the Nicole Scherzinger-led revival of Sunset Boulevard and the production of A Doll’s House starring Jessica Chastain – will be on directing duties.

The director enthused: “Tom Holland is one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world. It is an honour to welcome him back to the West End.”

Advertisement

Tom Holland at the premiere of The Crowded Room last year Nina Westervelt via Getty Images

Fans hoping to catch Tom in action can sign up for priority tickets here. Those who sign up will have access to a pre-sale on Tuesday 13 February at 8am, with general booking opening on the same day at 12pm.

While Tom is best known for his performance as Peter Parker in the MCU, he’s recently appeared in TV thriller The Crowded Room for Apple TV+, the big-screen crime drama Cherry and the action-adventure Uncharted.