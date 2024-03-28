Tom Holland's Romeo Has Found His Juliet In Francesca Amewudah-Rivers

Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers Jeff Kravitz/Getty/Dave Bennett

The full cast of the upcoming production of Romeo & Juliet featuring Tom Holland as the male lead has been announced.

On Thursday afternoon, it was revealed that Francesca Amewudah-Rivers will be joining the Spider-Man star Juliet in Jamie Lloyd’s take on William Shakespeare’s tragic love story.

Francesca is best known for her performance as Blessing in the British sitcom Bad Education, as well as roles in various short films.

Tom and Francesca will be joined in the play by Freema Agyeman as Juliet’s confidante, the Nurse.

Freema previously shared the screen with David Tennant when she played The Doctor’s companion Martha Jones in Doctor Who.

Freema Agyeman at the TV Baftas last year Joe Maher via Getty Images

Her other on-screen roles include the UK version of Law And Order, the Sex And The City prequel The Carrie Diaries and the most recent instalment in the Matrix film series The Matrix Resurrections.

Tom said he was “beyond excited to announce our cast for Romeo and Juliet”, adding: “I can’t wait to get started and I know we’ll create something really special together.”

Francesca agreed: “I’m so grateful to be making my West End debut as Juliet with The Jamie Lloyd Company.

“It’s a dream to be joining this team of incredible artists with Jamie at the helm. I’m excited to bring a fresh energy to this story alongside Tom, and to welcome new audiences to the theatre.”

Meanwhile, director Jamie Lloyd enthused: “I’m very excited to introduce the amazing cast who will be joining the incredible Tom Holland in Romeo & Juliet, including Francesca Amewudah-Rivers — an exceptional young artist.”

Romeo & Juliet will open at London’s Duke of York’s Theatre in May, and will run until August.

It marks Tom’s return to the West End stage, where he began his career as a child actor in the musical Billy Elliot.