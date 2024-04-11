Louis Tomlinson Admits There’s ‘Nothing I Can Say’ To Dispel Harry Styles Romance Conspiracies

Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction perform on December 2, 2015 in San Jose, California. Steve Jennings via Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson has opened up about feeling powerless in his attempts to shut down rumours of a romantic relationship between him and former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles.

A corner of the boyband fandom – dubbed “Larries” – have long flamed rumours that the two singers once shared a secret relationship.

Advertisement

The baseless theories continue to circulate around online forums and on social media to this day.

Back in November, Louis slammed the “childish conspiracy theories”, and previously admitted to The Sun that it had also affected his friendship with the now solo star.

Now, the Just Hold On singer has opened up about the futility of attempting to quash rumours.

In a new interview with Brazilian publication G1 (translated via Rolling Stone) Louis shared: “I’ve realised this some years ago, that there’s nothing I can say or do to dispel the rumours of that conspiracy.”

He added: “They are so connected to what they believe that they will not see the truth for what it really is.”

The singer also said he believes people “look and find all these little conspiracies that happen in life interesting”, but added: “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t irritate me a little, but it’s the nature of the job.”

Advertisement

Louis also revealed that there are times when things get “very personal”.

“I have my son, Freddie. He is the most important person in my life. And occasionally, [these theories] end up addressing things that are a little unfair,” he explained. “This is what we have now. There’s nothing I can do about it. Nothing I can say to stop people from inventing what they want to invent. So, so be it.”