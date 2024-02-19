Harry Styles (And His New Hairstyle) Make Rare Public Appearance At Football Match

Harry Styles watching Luton Town over the weekend Catherine Ivill via Getty Images

Since debuting his new buzzcut hairstyle towards the end of last year, Harry Styles has been keeping a fairly low profile.

However, the chart-topping singer briefly broke his cover over the weekend when he (and his new shorter hairstyle) made a trip out to watch the football.

The Grammy winner was caught on camera in the stands at Luton Town’s grounds, watching the team play Manchester United.

Harry was seen sporting one of his signature colourful knitwears, while watching the game with former Luton Town player Mick Harford.

And, in case you’re curious, yes the former One Direction performer’s hair is already starting to grow out…

The duo we never knew we needed - Harry Styles and Mick Harford 🤝 pic.twitter.com/VKfDrmuYXF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 18, 2024

After being known for over a decade for his free-flowing locks, Harry shocked fans last year when he was spotted out and about with a shaved head, which he later hard-launched in a post on his wellness brand Pleasing’s Instagram page.

Harry on stage at last year's Brit Awards Samir Hussein via Getty Images

“When you consider that [Harry] has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, [and] has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are…there’s an irony in the negativity he’s been shown for having a haircut,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Sorry but I don’t get it.”

Harry has been taking time out of the spotlight in recent history, after wrapping up his two-year-long world tour in July 2023.