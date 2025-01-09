'F*** Off': Olivia Colman Names The 1 Loaded Question She's Tired Of Being Asked

Olivia Colman at the premiere of her film Wicked Little Lies last year via Associated Press

Olivia Colman has admitted there’s one question she’s often asked that rubs her up the wrong way.

Heart Radio recently shared an end-of-year montage featuring a host of famous faces sharing the questions they’re sick of being asked in interviews.

These include the serious (Paul Mescal is sick of being asked “how did the project come to you?”), the silly (“stop asking me to be James Bond,” Jack Black offers) and a mix of the two (if you ever see David Tennant out and about, probably don’t ask him about his sonic screwdriver).

Advertisement

Among the celebs being questioned is Olivia, who said there’s one loaded query that she finds rather tedious.

“I’m slightly bored of people going, ‘is it hard being away from home a lot?’,” she said.

The Oscar winner explained: “I think behind it is this idea that, ‘you’re a mum, but you’re not really at home?’. F*** off!”

Advertisement

In fact, Olivia did previously reveal during an interview with British Vogue back in 2023 that she “rarely takes jobs” that require her to be away for long periods, as she’s someone who “loves being at home” so much.

“I’m trying to say no more often to have a bigger gap between jobs,” she claimed, ruling out the suggestion of a lengthy stint in LA by claiming she “couldn’t be away for that long”.

Asked if she’d even turn down an offer to lead a film from Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese, she quipped: “Oh, can’t he come and do it in Norfolk?”