The Grease star died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends, her husband John Easterling confirmed.

After Olivia’s co-star John Travolta was among the first to honour her on social media, other tributes poured in from across the world of showbiz, as her peers remembered the “inspirational”, “kind” and “warm” person she was.

“Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton John,” Kylie wrote.

“And, I always will. (Just like this picture @nfsaonline) She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways.”

Kylie’s sister Dannii, who helped Olivia to fundraise to build to the Olivia Newton John Cancer & Wellness Centre in Australia, said: “Her heart was full of love and light, and she made it her mission to share that beautiful energy with the world.”

Oprah remembered a spontaneous dinner she had with Olivia after she discussed her cancer diagnosis in a 2019 TV interview.

“Her positivity was so infectious,” she wrote. “You’ll be missed, Olivia. Here’s to the good times.”

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill – best known as the franchise’s Luke Skywalker – tweeted: “Everything she did was infused with a joyousness that was absolutely contagious. We loved her & she loved us.”

❤️🙏👍😍#RIP_OliviaNewtonJohn pic.twitter.com/gX5j1u7eYb — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 8, 2022

Other stars including Mariah Carey, Nancy Sinatra, Delta Goodrem and Sir Rod Stewart were also among the famous faces who paid tribute to Olivia online.

I didn't know Olivia Newton-John personally but I admired her for the way she faced her health battles. Beautiful & strong, she fought to the end. My heart goes out to her family & all who love her. It's just not fair. Godspeed, Olivia. We'll always be hopelessly devoted to you. pic.twitter.com/X33Yj24SEE — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) August 9, 2022

Rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John. Thank you for sharing your talent and inspiring us all. 💘 pic.twitter.com/Iu9I5ppLC4 — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) August 8, 2022

We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2022

My great friend Olivia Newton John has passed away. She was the perfect Lady, gorgeous, with great poise and with a certain Aussie sophistication.

Her spandex trousers in Grease were my inspiration for my ‘Da ya think I’m Sexy‘ era.

RIP Olivia

Sir Rod pic.twitter.com/Suleq8JSkX — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) August 8, 2022

I will never forget this night. I had the privilege of performing alongside Olivia Newton John for the Spina Bifida charity concert in Australia. She was warm, kind and caring to everyone backstage. She was the same every time we met. A true icon. Sad day 💔 #OliviaNewtonJohn pic.twitter.com/PLaLKezT51 — Peter Andre (@MrPeterAndre) August 8, 2022

Sad to hear of Olivia Newton-John’s passing. She was a beautiful artist and a brave warrior as she battled breast cancer with grace. Rest In Peace, Olivia. pic.twitter.com/Tr2PCD5Tnp — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 9, 2022

Grease is the word. Forever. Rip beautiful lady🕊🤍 https://t.co/saEwdDOqD0 — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) August 9, 2022

The whole world will feel this heartbreak today because the entire world felt Olivia’s unmatched light. A force for good. A force of nature. Strong and kind. My mentor, my friend, my inspiration, someone who always guided me… always there. Family to me…. I love you forever❤️ pic.twitter.com/1P33J0NfB9 — Delta Goodrem (@DeltaGoodrem) August 8, 2022

Shocked and sadden by the news of the death of Dame Olivia Newton John. Taken far too early from us after battling breast cancer for over 30 yrs. A beautiful and kind soul. May she shine as bright in Heaven as she did on Earth. RIP Olivia pic.twitter.com/uqFgHFt4QC — Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) August 8, 2022

Ah so sad. I met Olivia Newton John once many years ago. In that 5 min chat I felt like I'd been blessed. She didn't know me from a pumpkin but was so warm, interested and charming. I was hopelessly devoted to her all over again. #RIPOlivaNewtonJohn pic.twitter.com/19xj1yVnFf — Sanjeev Bhaskar💙 (@TVSanjeev) August 8, 2022

I can't stop crying. Crying because she's gone, crying with gratitude for all she left us. I can't believe I grew up finding solace in her voice and then one day I got to write a song for and sing with her. I feel so grateful and so sad at the same time https://t.co/zCH783lsn7 — Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) August 9, 2022

Rest In Peace #OliviaNewtonJohn Ozzy and I loved her so much. She was a hero, teen idol and the work she has done for breast cancer is immeasurable 🕊 pic.twitter.com/SqEFaOLqBg — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) August 8, 2022

I rarely shed a tear for the death of someone I have never met, but Grease was the first VHS I ever watched. Thank You Olivia Newton-John, you were an inspiration in so many ways, particularly for those like my Mum, who also had breast cancer. #RIPOliviaNewtonJohn — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) August 9, 2022

John Travolta, who starred opposite Olivia in Grease, previously posted on Instagram, writing: “You made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.

“We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!”

He signed off his tribute: “Your Danny, your John!”

The British-born, Australian-raised star was diagnosed with breast cancer for the third time in 2017, after she was previously cured of the disease in 1992 and 2013.

Announcing news of her death on Monday evening, Olivia’s husband John said: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

As well as her work in Grease, Olivia had a long career in the music industry, with hits including Physical, Twist Of Fate and I Honestly Love You, which was awarded Record Of The Year at the Grammys.

She is survived by her husband John and daughter Chloe, whose father is Olivia’s first husband, the actor and dancer Matt Lattanzi.