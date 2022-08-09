Kylie Minogue, Oprah Winfrey and Mark Hamill are among those who have paid tribute to Dame Olivia Newton-John, following her death aged 73.
The Grease star died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends, her husband John Easterling confirmed.
After Olivia’s co-star John Travolta was among the first to honour her on social media, other tributes poured in from across the world of showbiz, as her peers remembered the “inspirational”, “kind” and “warm” person she was.
“Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton John,” Kylie wrote.
“And, I always will. (Just like this picture @nfsaonline) She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways.”
Kylie’s sister Dannii, who helped Olivia to fundraise to build to the Olivia Newton John Cancer & Wellness Centre in Australia, said: “Her heart was full of love and light, and she made it her mission to share that beautiful energy with the world.”
Oprah remembered a spontaneous dinner she had with Olivia after she discussed her cancer diagnosis in a 2019 TV interview.
“Her positivity was so infectious,” she wrote. “You’ll be missed, Olivia. Here’s to the good times.”
Star Wars actor Mark Hamill – best known as the franchise’s Luke Skywalker – tweeted: “Everything she did was infused with a joyousness that was absolutely contagious. We loved her & she loved us.”
Other stars including Mariah Carey, Nancy Sinatra, Delta Goodrem and Sir Rod Stewart were also among the famous faces who paid tribute to Olivia online.
John Travolta, who starred opposite Olivia in Grease, previously posted on Instagram, writing: “You made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.
“We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!”
He signed off his tribute: “Your Danny, your John!”
The British-born, Australian-raised star was diagnosed with breast cancer for the third time in 2017, after she was previously cured of the disease in 1992 and 2013.
Announcing news of her death on Monday evening, Olivia’s husband John said: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.
“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”
As well as her work in Grease, Olivia had a long career in the music industry, with hits including Physical, Twist Of Fate and I Honestly Love You, which was awarded Record Of The Year at the Grammys.
She is survived by her husband John and daughter Chloe, whose father is Olivia’s first husband, the actor and dancer Matt Lattanzi.