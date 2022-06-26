Olivia Rodrigo Brings Out Lily Allen For F**k You Glastonbury Duet Dedicated To Supreme Court

Olivia Rodrigo did not hold back during her Glastonbury set on Saturday, unleashing on the U.S. Supreme Court justices who joined in overturning Roe v. Wade this week.
“I’m devastated and terrified,” the Driver’s License singer told the crowd. “So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this.”
Rodrigo then introduced the next song: Fuck You by Lily Allen, who then appeared onstage with her (watch the full video above).
“I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom,” Rodrigo said to wild cheers.
“The song goes out to the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you.”
While Rodrigo spoke, Allen could be seen giving two middle fingers.
The two then launched into an energetic rendition of Allen’s 2009 hit, which includes the lyrics, “Fuck you, fuck you very, very much / ’Cause we hate what you do / And we hate your whole crew.”
Rodrigo, a 19-year-old Grammy winner, has been a vocal supporter of abortion rights. Last month, she told fans in Washington, D.C., she was “heartbroken” after seeing a leaked copy of a Supreme Court draft ruling on overturning Roe v. Wade.
“What a woman does with her body should never be in the hands of politicians,” she said at the time.
“I hope we can use our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.”
