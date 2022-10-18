Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Slam Ex-Nanny For 'False' Accusations

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis released a joint statement on Monday disputing “false and scurrilous” claims from their former nanny about the end of their relationship.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” they told People in a statement.

“Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.”

“We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis pictured in 2020. Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Olivia and Jason were together from 2011 to 2020 and have two kids, Otis Alexander, 8, and Daisy Josephine, 6. Olivia has since started dating Harry Styles, who played a leading role in her film, Don’t Worry Darling.

The former couple was responding to unverified claims from an unnamed woman who spoke to the Daily Mail and alleged that while she was working for the couple, Olivia had an affair with the former One Direction star. She also claimed Jason was distraught when he found out.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are seen in Soho on March 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images) Neil Mockford via Getty Images

Olivia told Vanity Fair in an interview that her relationship with Harry began long after she and Jason ended things.

The exes made headlines in April when Olivia was served with legal documents from Jason while she was onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Jason has since said it was not supposed to happen that way and a “series of logistical mishaps” led the server to deliver the documents at CinemaCon after failing to do so at the intended location.

“I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened,” he said of the incident, according to court documents.