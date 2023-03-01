Paul Mescal, Jodie Comer and Beverley Knight Amy Sussman/Getty/Neil Mockford/Tim P Whitby

Paul Mescal, Jodie Comer and Beverley Knight are among the stars in the running for awards at this year’s Oliviers.

Other stars who have received nominations at the upcoming theatre awards show include David Tennant, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Nicola Walker and Tom Hollander.

Advertisement

The recent stage adaptation of the Studio Ghibil classic My Neighbour Totoro is 2023’s most-nominated production at the Oliviers, with a total of nine nods, including Best Entertainment Or Comedy Play, Best Director and Best Actress for Mei Mac.

Meanwhile, Normal People star Paul – who is currently in the running for an award at the Oscars later this month – was recognised in the Best Actor category for his performance in the new stage adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire.

Rose Ayling-Ellis, David Tennant and Tom Hollander are also up for Oliviers Karwai Tang/Shane Anthony Sinclair/Samir Hussein/Getty

Jodie received her Best Actress nomination for her leading role in Prima Facie, while Beverley is up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in in the musical Sylvia.

Advertisement

Check out an abridged list of this year’s nominations below…

Best New Musical

The Band’s Visit

Standing At The Sky’s Edge

Sylvia

Tammy Faye

Best Musical Revival

My Fair Lady

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Sister Act

South Pacific

Best Actor In A Musical

Alon Moni Aboutboul (The Band’s Visit)

Arthur Darvill (Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!)

Julian Ovenden (South Pacific)

Andrew Rannells (Tammy Faye)

Best Actress In A Musical

Katie Brayben (Tammy Faye)

Anoushka Lucas (Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!)

Miri Mesika (The Band’s Visit)

Faith Omole (Standing At The Sky’s Edge)

Best Actress In A Supporting Role In A Musical

Beverley Knight (Sylvia)

Maimuna Memon (Standing At The Sky’s Edge)

Liza Sadovy (Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!)

Marisha Wallace (Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical

Sharif Afifi (The Band’s Visit)

Peter Polycarpou (The Band’s Visit)

Clive Rowe (Sister Act)

Zubin Varla (Tammy Faye)

Best New Play

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy

Patriots

Prima Facie

To Kill A Mockingbird

Best Revival

The Crucible

Good

Jerusalem

A Streetcar Named Desire

Best Actress

Jodie Comer (Prima Facie)

Patsy Ferran (A Streetcar Named Desire)

Mei Mac (My Neighbour Totoro)

Janet McTeer (Phaedra)

Nicola Walker (The Corn Is Green)

Best Actor

Tom Hollander (Patriots)

Paul Mescal (A Streetcar Named Desire)

Rafe Spall (To Kill A Mockingbird)

David Tennant (Good)

Giles Terera (Blues For An Alabama Sky)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Mark Akintimehin, Emmanuel Akwafo, Nnabiko Ejimofor, Darragh Hand, Aruna Jalloh and Kaine Lawrence (For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy)

Will Keen (Patriots)

Elliot Levey (Good)

David Moorst (To Kill A Mockingbird)

Sule Rimi (Blues for An Alabama Sky)

Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Rose Ayling-Ellis (As You Like It)

Pamela Nomvete (To Kill A Mockingbird)

Caroline Quentin (Jack Absolute Flies Again)

Sharon Small for (Good)

Anjana Vasan (A Streetcar Named Desire)

Noël Coward Award for Best Entertainment Or Comedy Play

Jack and the Beanstalk

My Neighbour Totoro

My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?)

One Woman Show

Best Family Show

Blippi the Musical

Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show

Midsummer Mechanicals

The Smartest Giant In Town

Best New Opera Production

Alcina

Least Like The Other

Peter Grimes

Sibyl

Outstanding Achievement In Opera

Sinéad Campbell-Wallace (Tosca)

William Kentridge (Sibyl)

Antony McDonald (Alcina)