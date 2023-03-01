Paul Mescal, Jodie Comer and Beverley Knight are among the stars in the running for awards at this year’s Oliviers.
Other stars who have received nominations at the upcoming theatre awards show include David Tennant, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Nicola Walker and Tom Hollander.
The recent stage adaptation of the Studio Ghibil classic My Neighbour Totoro is 2023’s most-nominated production at the Oliviers, with a total of nine nods, including Best Entertainment Or Comedy Play, Best Director and Best Actress for Mei Mac.
Meanwhile, Normal People star Paul – who is currently in the running for an award at the Oscars later this month – was recognised in the Best Actor category for his performance in the new stage adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire.
Jodie received her Best Actress nomination for her leading role in Prima Facie, while Beverley is up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in in the musical Sylvia.
Check out an abridged list of this year’s nominations below…
Best New Musical
The Band’s Visit
Standing At The Sky’s Edge
Sylvia
Tammy Faye
Best Musical Revival
My Fair Lady
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Sister Act
South Pacific
Best Actor In A Musical
Alon Moni Aboutboul (The Band’s Visit)
Arthur Darvill (Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!)
Julian Ovenden (South Pacific)
Andrew Rannells (Tammy Faye)
Best Actress In A Musical
Katie Brayben (Tammy Faye)
Anoushka Lucas (Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!)
Miri Mesika (The Band’s Visit)
Faith Omole (Standing At The Sky’s Edge)
Best Actress In A Supporting Role In A Musical
Beverley Knight (Sylvia)
Maimuna Memon (Standing At The Sky’s Edge)
Liza Sadovy (Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!)
Marisha Wallace (Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical
Sharif Afifi (The Band’s Visit)
Peter Polycarpou (The Band’s Visit)
Clive Rowe (Sister Act)
Zubin Varla (Tammy Faye)
Best New Play
For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy
Patriots
Prima Facie
To Kill A Mockingbird
Best Revival
The Crucible
Good
Jerusalem
A Streetcar Named Desire
Best Actress
Jodie Comer (Prima Facie)
Patsy Ferran (A Streetcar Named Desire)
Mei Mac (My Neighbour Totoro)
Janet McTeer (Phaedra)
Nicola Walker (The Corn Is Green)
Best Actor
Tom Hollander (Patriots)
Paul Mescal (A Streetcar Named Desire)
Rafe Spall (To Kill A Mockingbird)
David Tennant (Good)
Giles Terera (Blues For An Alabama Sky)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role
Mark Akintimehin, Emmanuel Akwafo, Nnabiko Ejimofor, Darragh Hand, Aruna Jalloh and Kaine Lawrence (For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy)
Will Keen (Patriots)
Elliot Levey (Good)
David Moorst (To Kill A Mockingbird)
Sule Rimi (Blues for An Alabama Sky)
Best Actress In A Supporting Role
Rose Ayling-Ellis (As You Like It)
Pamela Nomvete (To Kill A Mockingbird)
Caroline Quentin (Jack Absolute Flies Again)
Sharon Small for (Good)
Anjana Vasan (A Streetcar Named Desire)
Noël Coward Award for Best Entertainment Or Comedy Play
Jack and the Beanstalk
My Neighbour Totoro
My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?)
One Woman Show
Best Family Show
Blippi the Musical
Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show
Midsummer Mechanicals
The Smartest Giant In Town
Best New Opera Production
Alcina
Least Like The Other
Peter Grimes
Sibyl
Outstanding Achievement In Opera
Sinéad Campbell-Wallace (Tosca)
William Kentridge (Sibyl)
Antony McDonald (Alcina)
This year’s Oliviers will take place on Sunday 2 April at the Royal Albert Hall, with Hannah Waddingham on presenting duties. Click here for the full list of nominees.