Paul Mescal Says 'Everybody' Pronounces His Name Wrong – And He Knows Why

Paul Mescal (NOT mezcal) at the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Paul Mescal says most people pronounce his name wrong, and a specific type of alcohol is to blame.

“People get confused with how to pronounce my name because of the drink mezcal,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview this week. “Everybody does it it.”

The Irish actor’s last name is supposed to be pronounced with the accent on the first syllable and with a soft “s” sound. Listen to how Paul says it here.

The Normal People star joked that if he launched a tequila line, he’d have to call it “Mescal’s Mezcal.” (Tequila is one kind of mezcal, which is a broader category of agave-derived spirits.)