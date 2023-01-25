Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal in Aftersun Moviestore/Shutterstock

Paul Mescal had the best reaction to finding out he’d been nominated for his first Oscar – and, for that matter, so did his family

Advertisement

The film sees the Irish actor portraying a young single dad, trying to give his 11-year-old daughter the best holiday he can at a resort in Turkey.

Shortly after the news was made public, Paul’s singer-songwriter sister Nell Mescal shared a screen grab of the Normal People actor on FaceTime to the rest of their family, showing their excited reactions to his nomination.

Paul Mescal celebrating his Oscar nomination on Facetime with his family Instagram/Nell Mescal

She also posted a photo of Paul reacting to the news in person, with the Bafta winner looking a little overwhelmed (but still very happy) to have landed the nomination.

Advertisement

In a statement shared by Mubi after the news was announced, Paul revealed he was celebrating the “truly a special moment for everyone involved in Aftersun”.

Paul looked rather overwhelmed by the news Instagram/Nell Mescal

“To be recognised by the Academy is such an insane honour and I’m so utterly grateful,” he said. “I want to dedicate this nomination to my two friends Charlotte [Wells, Aftersun’s writer and director] and Frankie [Corio, his young co-star] who I love dearly!

“This is bananas, thank you!”

Nell also posted a second snap of Paul celebrating his win outside a cinema in Islington, North London, down the street from where he’s currently starring in a new production of A Streetcar Named Desire.

Advertisement

In addition to his Oscar win, Paul had double cause for celebration on Tuesday.

That evening, it was also announced that A Streetcar Named Desire was heading to London’s West End, where Paul would be remaining in the role of Stanley Kowalski, made famous on the big screen by Marlon Brando.