Olly Murs ‘Still Can’t Accept’ Loss Of Caroline Flack Three Years After Her Death

Olly Murrs and Caroline Flack, pictured in 2014 Alex B. Huckle via Getty Images

Olly Murs has admitted that he still struggles to accept the death of his friend Caroline Flack, three years on from her passing.

In an appearance on Shopping With Keith Lemon, the singer and The Voice judge opened up about his friendship with his former X Factor co-host, who took her own life in February 2020 at the age of 40.

Advertisement

Speaking to comedian Keith, who was also a close friend of the former Love Island host, Olly hailed Caroline as “a fantastic presenter, and someone who was just natural on TV”.

“I used to watch her on Bo’ Selecta! with you,” he told Keith. “I remember seeing Caz on there, and I remember watching her on I’m A Celebrity when she did the second show.”

“I still can’t accept she’s not here,” he added, prompting Keith to reveal that he feels the same way, and often tells himself that his friend is simply “on holiday”.

“That’s how I deal with it,” he said. “You go, I said to you, ‘Oh she’s on holiday.’”

Olly and Caroline became friends after being paired up together on The Xtra Factor in 2011 Anthony Harvey via Getty Images

Advertisement

“You’d go into a room and you’d hear that laugh, and you go, ‘Caroline’s here,’” Keith added. “And then she’d go, ‘I’ve got a new boyfriend. You’re going to really love him.’ She was always looking for love, wasn’t she?”

“She was always looking for love,” Olly agreed.

The Dance With Me Tonight singer presented The X Factor spin-off The Xtra Factor with Caroline for two years, before the pair hosted one series of the main singing contest in 2015.

Earlier this year, Olly shared a tribute to his late friend to mark the third anniversary of her death, posting a black and white photo of them smiling together on his Instagram account.

“Hardest day of the year,” he wrote. “3 years of pain that never goes away but that smile and laughter I can still see and hear everyday! Miss ya Caz.”

Advertisement

Olly Murs performs at Flackstock Festival 2023 at Englefield House on July 24 Joseph Okpako via Getty Images

Olly, who recently tied the knot with partner Amelia Tank, performed at Flackstock, the festival organised in the presenter’s memory by her loved ones, last month.

Keith was also among the comedians on the bill, alongside the likes of Jason Manford and Matt Richardson, while musical acts included Sophie Ellis Bextor, Mel Blatt and Matt Goss.

Help and support: