Olly Murs Recalls Selfridges Terror Scare, Insisting ‘Something Happened That Day’

Olly Murs has explained his side of the story after being accused of sparking panic during a terror scare in late 2017, insisting that “something happened that day”. On Friday 24 November, panic broke out on London’s Oxford Street due to false reports of gunfire, and while it was later revealed that the incident was actually an altercation between two men, shoppers were sent into a panic and mass evacuations took place.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock Olly Murs