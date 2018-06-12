The 19-month-old daughter of former US Olympic skier Bode Miller has drowned.

Emeline Miller died on Sunday after she fell into a backyard swimming pool in Coto de Caza, southern California.

In an Instagram post, Miller wrote: “We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this.

“Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to its fullest every day. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”