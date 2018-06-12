The 19-month-old daughter of former US Olympic skier Bode Miller has drowned.
Emeline Miller died on Sunday after she fell into a backyard swimming pool in Coto de Caza, southern California.
In an Instagram post, Miller wrote: “We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this.
“Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to its fullest every day. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”
Miller has won multiple World Cup skiing titles, including gold, three silver and two bronze medals over three Olympic Games. His wife Morgan Beck is a professional beach volleyball player and the pair were married in 2012.
Miller, who worked for the NBC broadcast team for the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea this year, captioned a picture of himself, Emeline and Nash, their other child in March with: “Commentating for @nbcolympics was an amazing experience, but I’m so happy to be home with my littles.”
The couple are expecting another child in October, Miller posted on Instagram in April. He has two other children from previous relationships.