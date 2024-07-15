The Stars Of One Day Have An Emotional Message For Fans To Mark A Very Special Occasion

Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall in One Day Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

If you’re a fan of Netlix’s recent hit miniseries One Day, you might want to check your calendar, because today is a bit of a biggie.

As One Day viewers will know, 15 July marks St Swithin’s Day, otherwise known as the day that the hit Netflix show checks in on Dexter and Emma every year over the course of their friendship.

The occasion certainly wasn’t lost on author David Nicholls, who penned the original book on which One Day was based.

“[It’s] 34 years since Em and Dex climbed Arthur’s Seat, and I wanted to drop in and say a huge thank you to all the readers, booksellers, publishers and now viewers,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“I’m hugely grateful to the team who made the show with such care and passion, and to Nicole Taylor and her script team, all at [production company Drama Republic], [publishers Sceptre Books and Curtis Brown] and, of course, Ambika and Leo, best possible Dex and Em.”

He added: “I count myself extremely lucky to work with such wonderful friends and colleagues. Hoping for a dry St Swithin’s Day. Thank you!”

Cast members Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall also posted a joint video on social media to commemorate “One Day day”.

“This is just to say thank you from the bottom of my heart, and every other vital organ in my body,” Ambika said. “Thank you for watching the show, and for loving the show as you guys have in your millions.

“Making the show was one of the greatest joys of my life.”

Leo agreed: “The story means a lot to me, and Dexter means a lot to me.”

Happy One Day Day from Ambika and Leo! #OneDayNetflix pic.twitter.com/0y7O0ALfGp — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 15, 2024

