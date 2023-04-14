Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan of One Direction pictured in 2014 Juan Naharro Gimenez via Getty Images

Rumours that One Direction are reuniting for James Corden’s final episode of The Late Late Show have been definitively quashed.

It had been claimed all five members of the band – Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik – were set to come together to send James off from his US chat show later this month.

Celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi noted that all five boys happened to have a break in their schedules around the time of James’ final show.

As the rumours gathered pace among the One Direction fandom, The Late Late Show put out a statement insisting there was no truth in the rumours.

The show shared on Twitter: “Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn’t true.

“What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th.”

What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th. pic.twitter.com/Vyj75eB5qz — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 13, 2023

It actually turns out that the show’s executive producer Ben Winston had quashed the rumours earlier in the week.

When one fan state she was manifesting the reunion before the show ends, he tweeted: “I wish! Sadly not going to happen!”

I wish ! Sadly not going to happen ! — Ben Winston (@benwinston) April 10, 2023

One Direction were formed on The X Factor in 2010 and went on to achieve global success with hits such as What Makes You Beautiful, Night Changes and Drag Me Down.

Zayn left the group in 2015 before the band announced an indefinite hiatus a year later, with all members going on to pursue solo careers.

The group has appeared on The Late Late Show – as a band and individually – at various points over the years, with Niall and Harry both even guest hosting the show.

James with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson filming a sketch for The Late Late Show CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Adele is rumoured to have filmed his final Carpool Karaoke to help the show go out with a bang, having previously appeared on the segment in 2016.