SZA Opens Up About Why She Turned Down James Corden's Carpool Karaoke Offer

SZA Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Grammy-winning singer SZA has revealed she once turned down the chance to take a spin with James Corden as part of his Carpool Karaoke segment.

Speaking to Alternative Press, the Kill Bill singer shared that she was offered the chance to appear in the now-iconic Late, Late Show skit earlier in her career, and now regrets saying no.

Advertisement

Explaining why she didn’t take James up on his offer, SZA said she was “scared of being on camera, looking bad, sounding bad and being perceived”.

Now, she added, she’s more keen to embrace her success and take opportunities that come her way.

“I really have to remind myself this is my moment in the sun, and I have to take every opportunity because this shit may never happen again,” the Oscar nominee said.

James in the driving seat for a previous Carpool Karaoke scene CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

As well as winning her first Grammy for her Doja Cat collab Kiss Me More, last year saw SZA releasing her long-awaited second album SOS, the follow-up to 2017’s Ctrl.

Advertisement

SOS proved a commercial success, topping the US charts and peaking at number two here in the UK, as well as spawning the hit single Kill Bill.

However, SZA isn’t the only star who swerved the chance to go for a ride with James.

SZA and James Corden at the Grammys last month Johnny Nunez via Getty Images

The Gavin & Stacey creator previously named Beyoncé as the star who has always eluded him as a guest in his passenger seat, while Kanye West’s last-minute pull-out apparently cost the Late, Late Show thousands of dollars.

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl and Britney Spears both admitted after appearing on Carpool Karaoke that they didn’t exactly have the best time.