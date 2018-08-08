James Corden has claimed that Kanye West’s repeated ‘Carpool Karaoke’ cancellations have cost his talk show tens of thousands of dollars. The ‘Late Late Show’ host has frequently spoken about his desire to get Kanye in his passenger seat, and has now revealed just how close he’d come to bagging the rapper, even once having filming pulled as they were moments from arriving at his house.

Speaking to reality star (and Kanye’s mother-in-law) Kris Jenner, James explained: “We’ve tried. He’s cancelled, twice. Maybe even three times. He cancelled once as I was turning the corner to his house. I was outside his house and they were like, ‘He’s not in the zone for it right now. We’ll do it another time.’” Noting that he did receive a decent apology gift from the ‘Yeezus’ rapper, James added: “He sent me these incredible flowers in a cube. A cube of flowers, which I’d never seen before. “And he sent me a pair of Yeezys. People were like, ‘Woah, they’re so expensive,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah! They cost my show $45,000!’”

While we might be in for a long wait before Kanye’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ stint, he is set to make his talk show return later this week, when he sits down for a conversation with James’ rival US presenter Jimmy Kimmel. This will be his first TV interview since the release of his latest album, ‘Ye’, which addressed his recent controversies, including his staunch support of US President Donald Trump, as well as featuring Kanye’s most candid ever discussions about his mental health.

James previously named Beyoncé as his top pick to film a ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with, while a new edition starring Ariana Grande was filmed recently. At this point, there aren’t many A-listers who still haven’t taken part, with celebs like Shawn Mendes, Christina Aguilera and Maroon 5′s Adam Levine recently taking part. However, it was Paul McCartney’s star turn that James described as “possibly one of the best ever”, after driving the former Beatle around Liverpool.